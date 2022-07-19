Harry Potter Actress Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Deliberately Farted' In Her Face

International
Miriam Margolyes famously portrayed Pomona Sprout, the head of Hufflepuff house, in the famous movie saga. 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been accused of some really rude behavior on set by actress Miriam Margolyes, who claimed that the Terminator icon "deliberately farted" right in her face.The actress made the claim on the latest episode of the ‘I’ve Got News for You’ podcast, saying that Schwarzenegger, with whom she worked on the 1999 horror movie ‘End of Days’, was "actually quite rude".Apart from being rude, Margolyes claims that Schwarzenegger was "a bit too full of himself" back at the time.'End of Days' premiered in November 1999, following the story of a former New York Police Department detective Jericho Cane, portrayed by Schwarzenegger, who finds himself in the middle of a religious conflict and has to protect a woman chosen by evil forces to conceive Satan.
“I was playing Satan’s sister, and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted," she said. "It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it."
