Cracks in Democrats' Unity Foreshadow Likely Midterm Defeat

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss the unsuccessful end of a strike of Spectrum cable workers and how the union mishandled the strike, the devastating impacts of this union misleadership on the workers who were on strike, the lessons to be learned from this defeat as the US labor movement experiences a resurgence in activism, and why this strike was forgotten despite its presence in the media capital of the world.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss the murder of a Brazil Workers’ Party member by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, the red scare and right-wing rhetoric and tactics being used by Bolsonaro and his supporters to campaign against Lula de Silva and sow doubt about the results of the upcoming election, the international support that Bolsonaro is gaining from right-leaning movements and how that might effect the upcoming election and the potential for a coup, and how this political violence fits into the possibility of a coup by Bolsonaro and his supporters after his likely loss in the upcoming election.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Alexis Moncada, staff writer for Breaking The Chains and Denver organizer to discuss the case of a 10-year old rape victim who had to cross state lines to obtain an abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s gutting of abortion rights, how the right-wing’s successful project to restrict abortion and Democrats’ inaction to protect the right to an abortion put the lives of women at risk, the burden that is being taken on by states that still allow abortion as women from states that have banned abortion seek reproductive care, and why a stronger movement for reproductive justice will only come from solidarity with other movements for justice.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s firing of top Ukrainian officials over allegations that they are collaborating with Russia and the cracking information warfare that the US is waging about the conflict, the upcoming midterm elections and what is often not talked about when polling numbers are brought up, the war being waged by the ruling class on working and poor people under the ruse of taming inflation, and the domestic political agenda behind Joe Biden’s recent trip to the Middle East.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

