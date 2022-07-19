https://sputniknews.com/20220719/beijing-denies-reports-of-inviting-eu-leaders-for-visit-in-november-1097553056.html

Beijing Denies Reports of Inviting EU Leaders for Visit in November

Beijing Denies Reports of Inviting EU Leaders for Visit in November

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a briefing on Tuesday dismissed media reports that China had extended invitation to... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T10:37+0000

2022-07-19T10:37+0000

2022-07-19T10:37+0000

china

beijing

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104022/50/1040225001_0:286:3613:2318_1920x0_80_0_0_52abfef8f8755794045895766fd2968c.jpg

On Monday, South China Morning Post reported, citing a source, that China had invited the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain to visit Beijing in November and meet personally with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with no response from the European countries so far.Top-level visits to China have been virtually non-existent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to Beijing's zero-tolerance policy amid the pandemic, resulting in extremely limited personal contacts by the country's leadership.The only conspicuous exception was the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4, which was attended by the leaders of Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Singapore, the Princess of Thailand, the UN secretary general and the head of WHO.

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, beijing, eu