Poll: Biden's Economic Approval Rating at 30%, Lower Than Nadirs for Trump and Obama

Poll: Biden's Economic Approval Rating at 30%, Lower Than Nadirs for Trump and Obama

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Less than one in three Americans approves of President Joe Biden’s job performance when it comes to economy as inflation shows no signs... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Biden’s economic approval dropped from 35% in April to 30%, which is a new low, the survey noted.His predecessors, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, had 37% and 41% as their lowest points, respectively.Only 6% of Republicans and a quarter of independents support Biden's economic record. Even among Democrats, just 58% are satisfied with his economic performance.Biden’s overall approval rating is at 36%, 1 point down from Trump’s worst rating, and 57% of respondents disapprove of his work, according to the poll.Most Americans are afraid that inflation will become a major issue in the near future. Fifty-one percent said Biden’s efforts make no difference, and one in three believes they are hurting.Over half of respondents believe that the economic situation will worsen over the next year, while only less than one quarter expect improvements. Almost two-thirds expect a recession in the next 12 months, and another 6% think it has already come to the country, the survey found.The poll was conducted from July 7-10 among 800 Americans, with a margin of error at plus or minus 3.5%.

