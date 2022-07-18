https://sputniknews.com/20220718/80-year-old-woman-in-florida-killed-by-two-alligators-after-falling-into-golf-course-pond-1097437001.html

80-Year-Old Woman in Florida Killed by Two Alligators After Falling into Golf Course Pond

On Monday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators when she fell into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida on Friday night. A medical examiner confirmed that an alligator attack was the cause of death.The victim has been identified as Rose Marie Wiegand, who was seen falling into the country club pond near her home on Friday evening around 8:00 p.m. The victim reportedly tried to stay afloat, but her frantic splashing attracted two alligators which then grabbed her, according to a statement from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The sheriff’s office reported that an investigation into the attack is ongoing. Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) were dispatched to the area to trap the alligators in the pond.One of the alligators found was 8 feet and 10 inches, and the other was 7 feet and 7 inches in length. The FWC said they would not be removing any other alligators from the pond at this time, and admit that they are not sure if the current alligators captured were responsible for the incident.Although Florida is a state teeming with natural predators, serious injuries caused by alligators are typically rare. However, this year there have been two other deaths caused by alligators. In May, 47-year-old Sean McGuinness was killed by an alligator while searching for frisbees to resell in Taylor Lake located in Largo, Florida.In late June, another man was killed by an alligator outside of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.Alligator mating season occurs between April and June. During this time they are typically more active, with some males pushing other males out of their territory; this leaves some of the predators with the desire to wander and find new homes.The FWC recommends that individuals keep their distance if they see an alligator, and if they are concerned they should report the alligator to the FWC by calling their Nuisance Alligator Hotline. According to the FWC, nuisance alligators are at least four feet in length and pose a risk to people, pets, or property (such as swimming pools or garages).The FWC also suggests that individuals only swim in areas that allow swimming and to do so during the daytime without a pet because alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. To minimize alligator-related incidents, people should also “never” feed alligators, says the FWC, as it is “illegal and dangerous.”

