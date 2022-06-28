https://sputniknews.com/20220628/alligator-kills-person-in-south-carolina-dragged-man-into-a-retention-pond-1096734045.html

Alligator Kills Person in South Carolina, Dragged Man into a Retention Pond

Alligator Kills Person in South Carolina, Dragged Man into a Retention Pond

The fatal alligator attack near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday is the second such incident to occur in less than a month in the United States.

Between 1999 and 2019, alligators killed only 10 people in the Southeast region of the United States, according to the Center for Disease and Prevention.On Friday, an unnamed victim was killed by an alligator at approximately 11:45 a.m. near Excalibur Court outside of Myrtle Beach, SC. Horry County Fire Rescue first responded to the scene in a water rescue call.The victim’s identity has yet to be released and officials are still investigating the attack."Our hearts go out to the family and community members impacted by this tragic incident," wrote the Horry County Police Department on social media.A biologist from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources advised the police to humanely euthanize the alligator as soon as it was found.Alligators are not uncommon in the area where Friday’s attack occurred. A nearby neighbor posted a photo of alligators behind his condominium in mid-May.Repak adds that it’s common to see alligators walking between retention ponds.“We’ve always looked at the alligators as a part of the community,” he said. “Everybody treats them with a healthy respect. You try to maintain distance from the banks, and when you see them out, you admire them from afar. They’re a part of nature.”Alligator mating season runs from the beginning of May through the month of June as female alligators begin to lay eggs in June and early July. Male alligators are especially aggressive during mating seasons and force other male gators out of ponds, meaning more alligators are traveling longer distances and have wider home ranges.

