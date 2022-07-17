https://sputniknews.com/20220717/dumb-and-dumber-justin-trudeau-roasted-online-over-new-haircut-1097398440.html

'Dumb and Dumber'? Justin Trudeau Roasted Online Over New Haircut

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sported a new look on Friday when he was visiting children at Quebec’s Gatineau Park, but it seems that his fashion choice did not work out for him this time.Debuting with a new short cut, Trudeau spoke to children about the environment, trees and animals, but social media users were mostly unable to tear their eyes away from his look - and not in a good way.The new haircut quickly drew comparisons with Jim Carrey's character from 'Dumb and Dumber', Lloyd Christmas. The 1994 movie is a renowned comedy hit telling the story of two buddies, who, despite not being the brightest sparks, decided to return a briefcase full of money to its owner thinking that it was left by mistake, even though it was in fact a part of ransom payment.Some people got Some people got offended by the comparison, but not because they were overly sympathetic to Trudeau.Others suggested that there might be more to the Canadian PM's new look."Trudeau's look is always carefully planned. It is a strategic element of his insipid character. e.g. He had neglected hair and beard to show solidarity during the lockdowns. Is the new simpleton haircut meant to defuse his obvious elitism amidst a recession?" one person questioned.

