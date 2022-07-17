https://sputniknews.com/20220717/cat-who-escaped-her-kennel-in-logan-airport-finally-captured-and-reunited-with-family-1097389480.html

Cat Who Escaped Her Kennel in Logan Airport Finally Captured and Reunited With Family

Rowdy the cat saw her opportunity to escape her kennel and took it. About 20 days ago the frisky feline pounced from her kennel when the door fell off as... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

Rowdy’s owners decided to move back to the United States to be closer to family after living in Germany for 16 years. Patty Sahli, one of Rowdy’s owners, said she first adopted four-year-old Rowdy as a kitten for her daughter who is currently at college in Pennsylvania.Sadly, when Sahli arrived at Boston Logan International Airport to pick up her husband---who was bringing Rowdy with him to the family's new home in the United States---he told her the unfortunate news of Rowdy’s escape.Following Rowdy’s getaway, a widespread community effort to capture her ensued. For about 20 days Sahli contacted local animal shelters as well as animal welfare organizations for assistance in tracking down her “energetic” cat.“All the kids were like, if any cat got lost, we feel like she's the one most equipped to survive,” said Sahli of her black cat with light green eyes.The airport staff, local animal shelter volunteers and even construction workers in the airport made a collective effort to find Rowdy and return her to her loved ones. They searched for Rowdy as though she really was an escaped convict on the prowl: checking camera footage, setting traps with Temptation treats (Rowdy’s alleged favorite), putting out food and water, and even using some of her family’s clothes as a familiar scent.Sahli told NPR that some of the airport staff went so far as to mark the water level of one of her water dishes in order to track her location. In addition, they set up a hotline that people could call if they needed to report a “Rowdy sighting”.Finally, on Wednesday, Rowdy decided she was tired of being on the lam and allowed herself to be captured. Staff at the Animal Rescue League sent videos of Rowdy to Sahli after she was found. Sahli said her feline looked “cool as a cucumber”."Everybody took a personal interest and everybody was so happy when it happened," said Sahli, who expressed her appreciation to the Animal Rescue League, airport staff and all of those who helped track down her furry family member. "I can't wait to see her," she added. "I'm so happy that it turned out this way."Rowdy was reunited with her family on Saturday morning, Logan Airport said.

