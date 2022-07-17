https://sputniknews.com/20220717/biden-saudi-fm-untruthful-about-his-exchange-with-mbs-over-khashoggis-murder-1097403140.html

Biden: Saudi FM Untruthful About His Exchange With MBS Over Khashoggi's Murder

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, US President Joe Biden claims to have raised the issue of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Crown Prince... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden has alleged that Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir was not telling the truth when he asserted that he "didn't hear" the US president pinning the responsibility for Jamal Khashoggi’s killing on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).The US president responded with a "no".Earlier on Friday, Biden said that he had "raised" the issue of the Khashoggi murder during his meeting with the Saudi leadership, "making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think about it now."However, al-Jubeir quickly claimed to have not "hear[d] that particular phrase", referring to Biden’s accusations over the Khashoggi's murder."The president mentioned that the US is committed to human rights because since the founding fathers wrote the Constitution (…) this is part of the agenda of every American president," the Saudi foreign minister noted.Biden visited the Middle East on July 13-16, stopping at Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. He discussed regional security, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and unsuccessfully tried to persuade Riyadh to boost oil production in the wake of soaring energy prices.

