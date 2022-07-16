https://sputniknews.com/20220716/summit-in-saudi-arabia-biden--abbas-meeting-iran-deal-lawsuits-against-uber-turkeys-tb2-drones-1097364376.html

Summit in Saudi Arabia, Biden & Abbas Meeting, Iran Deal, Lawsuits Against Uber, Turkey's TB2 Drones

Summit in Saudi Arabia, Biden & Abbas Meeting, Iran Deal, Lawsuits Against Uber, Turkey's TB2 Drones

For the first time Saudi Arabia opens airspace to Israel allowing direct flights between them. 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-16T08:43+0000

2022-07-16T08:43+0000

2022-07-16T08:43+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

saudi arabia

israel

radio

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

iran

turkey

uber

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097364230_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6ee3c29a442a7f2fdeff1f3fc1a2f372.png

Summit in Saudi Arabia, Biden in Palestine, Iran Deal, Lawsuits Against Uber and Turkey's TB2 Drones For the first time Saudi Arabia opens airspace to Israel allowing direct flights between them.

John Kiriakou, Co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik. John is a former CIA officer and author of books including: ‘The CIA’s Insider’s Guide to the Iran Crisis’ and ‘The Reluctant Spy.’ John is covering the summit over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. Joe Biden flew directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia. It is speculated the main purpose of the summit is the energy crisis in the US which is forcing the Biden administration to seek oil from Saudi Arabia. The biggest news from the summit so far is that Saudi Arabia will allow direct flights from Israel.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Correspondent joins the show reporting from Israel. They begin the conversation about the meeting between Joe Biden and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Biden said “Even if the ground is not ripe at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on trying to bring the Palestinians and Israelis and both sides closer together.” Then they talk about Israel and how that country considers its relationship with the United States. What do Israelis and what does the Israeli government think of this trip, and how do they envision the future of this extremely close relationship?Gerald Olivier, is a French-American journalist. He is the former editor-in-chief of Spectacle du Monde. He is now an editor, writer at Atlantico and a communications and media consultant joins the show to talk about the slew of sexual harassment lawsuits recently filed against Uber.Nick Mottern, reporter, researcher, writer, political organizer, and coordinator of Bankillerdrones.org and KnowDrones.com, websites devoted to education and organizing to stop drone warfare and surveillance joins the show to talk about Turkey’s TB2 drones. ProPublica has a big story out this week about how Turkey is “changing the face of modern warfare with its TB2 drone.” The story says as Turkey’s drones spread around the world, US lawmakers want to crack down, saying Turkey is exploiting its NATO status to get key parts from Western manufacturers, and every word of that sentence is like a new level of pot calling kettle black.Mohammad Mirandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran joins the show to talk about Biden’s recent comments regarding the JCPOA. Joe Biden is supposedly reassuring Israel that reentering a nuclear deal with Iran won’t make Israel less safe, and he’s been stressing the US great desire to return to a deal. But … negotiations seem to have stalled some time ago, and appear to be held up, at least in part, by the US refusal to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps from our terrorist organization list - a listing that had absolutely nothing to do with the original nuclear deal. They talk about how Iran perceives the US insistence that we really, really want a deal, and what barriers remain.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

saudi arabia

israel

iran

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, saudi arabia, israel, аудио, radio, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran, turkey, uber