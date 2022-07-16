https://sputniknews.com/20220716/biden-meets-with-crown-prince-of-saudi-arabia-us-expects-more-oil-production-1097366075.html

Biden Meets With Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia; US Expects More Oil Production

Biden Meets With Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia; US Expects More Oil Production

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Saudi Arabia opening its airspace to Israeli airlines, and the UK

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia, No Peace Talks Between Palestine-Israel, and Biden Using his Irish BackgroundCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | The History of Revolutions, The Arab Spring, and Georges SorelIn the first hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Biden's meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, the Jamal Khashoggi death, and the Royal family. John explained the online censorship in Saudi Arabia and the topic of more oil production. John talked about the first flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia and Biden to meet with the GCC council.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the Occupy Wall Street movement, civil society 2.0, and degrowth policies. Caleb discussed Cecil Rhodes and how the British used imperialism against its own population. Caleb explained the events that led to the Paris Commune and the importance of Georges Sorel.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

