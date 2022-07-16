https://sputniknews.com/20220716/biden-meets-with-crown-prince-of-saudi-arabia-us-expects-more-oil-production-1097366075.html
Biden Meets With Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia; US Expects More Oil Production
Biden Meets With Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia; US Expects More Oil Production
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Saudi Arabia opening its airspace to Israeli airlines, and the UK issuing its first ever heat emergency.
Biden Meets with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The US Expect More Oil Production
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Saudi Arabia opening its airspace to Israeli airlines, and the UK issuing its first ever heat emergency.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia, No Peace Talks Between Palestine-Israel, and Biden Using his Irish BackgroundCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | The History of Revolutions, The Arab Spring, and Georges SorelIn the first hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Biden's meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, the Jamal Khashoggi death, and the Royal family. John explained the online censorship in Saudi Arabia and the topic of more oil production. John talked about the first flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia and Biden to meet with the GCC council.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the Occupy Wall Street movement, civil society 2.0, and degrowth policies. Caleb discussed Cecil Rhodes and how the British used imperialism against its own population. Caleb explained the events that led to the Paris Commune and the importance of Georges Sorel.
Biden Meets With Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia; US Expects More Oil Production
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Saudi Arabia opening its airspace to Israeli airlines, and the UK issuing its first ever heat emergency.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia, No Peace Talks Between Palestine-Israel, and Biden Using his Irish Background
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | The History of Revolutions, The Arab Spring, and Georges Sorel
In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Biden's meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, the Jamal Khashoggi death, and the Royal family. John explained the online censorship in Saudi Arabia and the topic of more oil production. John talked about the first flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia and Biden to meet with the GCC council.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the Occupy Wall Street movement, civil society 2.0, and degrowth policies. Caleb discussed Cecil Rhodes and how the British used imperialism against its own population. Caleb explained the events that led to the Paris Commune and the importance of Georges Sorel.
