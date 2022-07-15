https://sputniknews.com/20220715/nyc-authorities-clear-the-air-over-new-nuclear-preparedness-psa-1097352136.html

NYC Authorities Clear the Air Over New 'Nuclear Preparedness PSA'

NYC Authorities Clear the Air Over New 'Nuclear Preparedness PSA'

This week, the New York City Emergency Management issued a so called “nuclear strike advisory,” which elicited a mixed response from the city’s residents, with... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-15T13:12+0000

2022-07-15T13:12+0000

2022-07-15T13:13+0000

new york city

nuclear attack

safety

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081816059_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c05dbf9181e63177989eb4a62959ffd0.jpg

The New York City Emergency Management has stepped forward to explain themselves over a video they released earlier this week that advises the city’s residents on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack.The brief, 90-second YouTube video titled “Nuclear Preparedness PSA” essentially tells people that if a nuclear strike occurs, they should move indoors as fast as they can and remain there until further notice, following media for new updates.Those who were outside during the blast should remove and bag their clothing in order to avoid getting radioactive dust and ash on their bodies, the advisory states.According to Reuters, a spokesperson for the agency told them that the goal of the campaign was to advise the public on how to stay safe in the event nuclear weapons are pointed at the city.As the media outlet points out, NYC residents’ reaction to the video appeared to be somewhat mixed, with some describing the message conveyed in the video as “a little alarming,” while there were others who regarded it as merely a “precautionary measure more than anything else.”Meanwhile, New York Mayor Eric Adams denied that the video was “alarmist” and praised the city officials during a press conference on Tuesday.

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

new york city, nuclear attack, safety, video