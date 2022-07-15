https://sputniknews.com/20220715/nyc-authorities-clear-the-air-over-new-nuclear-preparedness-psa-1097352136.html
NYC Authorities Clear the Air Over New 'Nuclear Preparedness PSA'
NYC Authorities Clear the Air Over New 'Nuclear Preparedness PSA'
This week, the New York City Emergency Management issued a so called “nuclear strike advisory,” which elicited a mixed response from the city’s residents, with... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-15T13:12+0000
2022-07-15T13:12+0000
2022-07-15T13:13+0000
new york city
nuclear attack
safety
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081816059_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c05dbf9181e63177989eb4a62959ffd0.jpg
The New York City Emergency Management has stepped forward to explain themselves over a video they released earlier this week that advises the city’s residents on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack.The brief, 90-second YouTube video titled “Nuclear Preparedness PSA” essentially tells people that if a nuclear strike occurs, they should move indoors as fast as they can and remain there until further notice, following media for new updates.Those who were outside during the blast should remove and bag their clothing in order to avoid getting radioactive dust and ash on their bodies, the advisory states.According to Reuters, a spokesperson for the agency told them that the goal of the campaign was to advise the public on how to stay safe in the event nuclear weapons are pointed at the city.As the media outlet points out, NYC residents’ reaction to the video appeared to be somewhat mixed, with some describing the message conveyed in the video as “a little alarming,” while there were others who regarded it as merely a “precautionary measure more than anything else.”Meanwhile, New York Mayor Eric Adams denied that the video was “alarmist” and praised the city officials during a press conference on Tuesday.
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081816059_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5713df6431dee3e01c367b51d5fc4b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new york city, nuclear attack, safety, video
NYC Authorities Clear the Air Over New 'Nuclear Preparedness PSA'
13:12 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 13:13 GMT 15.07.2022)
This week, the New York City Emergency Management issued a so called “nuclear strike advisory,” which elicited a mixed response from the city’s residents, with some regarding the message as “a little alarming” and others treating it as just a “precautionary measure.”
The New York City Emergency Management has stepped forward to explain themselves over a video they released earlier this week that advises the city’s residents on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack.
The brief, 90-second YouTube video titled “Nuclear Preparedness PSA” essentially tells people that if a nuclear strike occurs, they should move indoors as fast as they can and remain there until further notice, following media for new updates.
Those who were outside during the blast should remove and bag their clothing in order to avoid getting radioactive dust and ash on their bodies, the advisory states.
According to Reuters, a spokesperson for the agency told them that the goal of the campaign was to advise the public on how to stay safe in the event nuclear weapons are pointed at the city.
"There is no direct threat to the city but we felt it was important that we addressed this topic," NYC Emergency Management’s head of public information Allison Pennisi said as quoted by the media outlet.
As the media outlet points out, NYC residents’ reaction to the video appeared to be somewhat mixed, with some describing the message conveyed in the video as “a little alarming,” while there were others who regarded it as merely a “precautionary measure more than anything else.”
Meanwhile, New York Mayor Eric Adams denied that the video was “alarmist” and praised the city officials during a press conference on Tuesday.