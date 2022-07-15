https://sputniknews.com/20220715/live-us-president-biden-arrives-in-saudi-arabia-by-direct-flight-from-israel--1097356979.html

LIVE: US President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia by Direct Flight From Israel

LIVE: US President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia by Direct Flight From Israel

Joe Biden is on his first visit to the Middle East during his presidency, with stops in Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia.

Watch Sputnik’s live broadcast from Jeddah Airport as Joe Biden arrives in the kingdom as part of his Middle Easter tour. Earlier, Biden said on Thursday that he would be the first American president to fly directly from Israel to the Saudi city of Jeddah, noting that he would be carrying a direct message of peace between Israel and the Arab world. Riyadh pledged to open Saudi airspace to all flights, including to those from Israel, despite the absence of diplomatic ties between the two countries.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

