Biden Announces Extra $200Mln in Aid for Palestinian Authority Via UNRWA
Biden Announces Extra $200Mln in Aid for Palestinian Authority Via UNRWA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an extra $200 million in financial assistance for Palestinian Authority, President Joe Biden said on... 15.07.2022
"Today I am announcing that the United States is going to provide an additional $200 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency [for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA] so it can continue its vital work helping the most vulnerable Palestinians," Biden said during a joint press conference with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.He also reaffirmed his commitment to the two-state solution.During his remarks earlier in the day, Biden committed an additional $100 million to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.Biden is on his first visit to the Middle East during his presidency, with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.
us, joe biden, united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)

Biden Announces Extra $200Mln in Aid for Palestinian Authority Via UNRWA

12:39 GMT 15.07.2022
© AP Photo / John MinchilloA bag of foodstuffs provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) sits on the back of a pull cart as Palestinians collect food aid following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021
A bag of foodstuffs provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) sits on the back of a pull cart as Palestinians collect food aid following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2022
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an extra $200 million in financial assistance for Palestinian Authority, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
"Today I am announcing that the United States is going to provide an additional $200 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency [for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA] so it can continue its vital work helping the most vulnerable Palestinians," Biden said during a joint press conference with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.
He also reaffirmed his commitment to the two-state solution.
During his remarks earlier in the day, Biden committed an additional $100 million to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.
Biden is on his first visit to the Middle East during his presidency, with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.
