Biden Announces Extra $200Mln in Aid for Palestinian Authority Via UNRWA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an extra $200 million in financial assistance for Palestinian Authority, President Joe Biden said on... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Today I am announcing that the United States is going to provide an additional $200 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency [for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA] so it can continue its vital work helping the most vulnerable Palestinians," Biden said during a joint press conference with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.He also reaffirmed his commitment to the two-state solution.During his remarks earlier in the day, Biden committed an additional $100 million to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.Biden is on his first visit to the Middle East during his presidency, with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

