https://sputniknews.com/20220715/biden-announces-extra-200mln-in-aid-for-palestinian-authority-via-unrwa-1097353134.html
Biden Announces Extra $200Mln in Aid for Palestinian Authority Via UNRWA
Biden Announces Extra $200Mln in Aid for Palestinian Authority Via UNRWA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an extra $200 million in financial assistance for Palestinian Authority, President Joe Biden said on... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-15T12:39+0000
2022-07-15T12:39+0000
2022-07-15T12:39+0000
us
joe biden
united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097352357_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe979db1b760b268b059a7bded791acb.jpg
"Today I am announcing that the United States is going to provide an additional $200 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency [for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA] so it can continue its vital work helping the most vulnerable Palestinians," Biden said during a joint press conference with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.He also reaffirmed his commitment to the two-state solution.During his remarks earlier in the day, Biden committed an additional $100 million to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.Biden is on his first visit to the Middle East during his presidency, with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097352357_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de71d3af7625104a01da6059a6f1c438.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, joe biden, united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)
Biden Announces Extra $200Mln in Aid for Palestinian Authority Via UNRWA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an extra $200 million in financial assistance for Palestinian Authority, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
"Today I am announcing that the United States is going to provide an additional $200 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency [for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA] so it can continue its vital work helping the most vulnerable Palestinians," Biden said during a joint press conference with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.
He also reaffirmed his commitment to the two-state solution.
During his remarks earlier in the day, Biden committed an additional $100 million to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.
Biden is on his first visit to the Middle East
during his presidency, with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.