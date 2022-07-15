https://sputniknews.com/20220715/actions-by-ukrainian-website-that-endanger-children-in-donbass-to-be-exposed-at-press-conference-1097358462.html

Actions by Ukrainian Website That Endanger Children in Donbass to Be Exposed at Press Conference

On July 21, the “Rossiya Segondya” International Information Agency is going to host a press conference that will shed light on how the Ukrainian website “Myrotvorets” (“Peacekeeper” or “Peacemaker”) violates the rights of underage children in Donbass.According to information obtained by the Foundation to Battle Injustice, “Myrotvorets” has been publishing personal information of teenagers and underage children, the youngest of whom was born in 2012, for many years.Despite the fact that these actions are inhumane and violate international law, the website continues to operate as normal and continues to add new personal information of children.The conference’s participants will include Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN; Faina Savenkova, a 13-year-old writer from Lugansk and one of the children whose data was disclosed by “Myrotvorets”; and Mira Terada, head of the Foundation to Battle Injustice non-profit organization.The event’s organizers invite other media outlets to send their own representatives to participate in the press conference, which is officially called “Ukrainian Website ‘Myrotvorets’ Endangers the Lives and Wellbeing of Underage Children.”The “Myrotvorets” website was launched in December 2014, following the Euromaidan coup in Kiev.Curated by the Security Service of Ukraine, the website publishes the names and personal information of individuals deemed to be “enemies of Ukraine,” with some of those individuals subsequently ending up being assassinated.Some of the more notable additions to the “Myrotvorets” list include former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Syrian President Bashar Assad, and rock music legend Roger Waters.

