Trump to Return to DC for First Time Since Leaving Office, Report Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump will return to Washington, DC this month for the first time since stepping down from office last year, according to Axios.
Trump will deliver a keynote address on July 26 at the policy summit of the America First Policy Institute, a non-profit research institute led by former senior officials of his administration.
The summit will focus on issues such as energy prices, inflation, education, crime, and border security. Various high-profile Republicans are expected to attend, including former Trump White House officials such as Kellyanne Conway, John Bolton and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.
Trump's visit comes as a Politico-Morning Consult poll found 61% of Americans believe he should not run for reelection in 2024, versus 64% who feel the same about incumbent President Joe Biden.