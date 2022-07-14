https://sputniknews.com/20220714/putin-signs-law-on-foreign-agents-creating-unified-register-of-affiliated-individuals-1097318240.html

Putin Signs Law on Foreign Agents, Creating Unified Register of Affiliated Individuals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on foreign agents on Thursday that stipulates the creation of a unified register of... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

An individual will be considered affiliated with foreign agents if they are currently or have previously been a part of an organization of the foreign agents, whether they were its founder, member, participant, director or worker.Under the law, a person affiliated with foreign agents is an individual who is a political activist and who receives (or did so in the past) financing from foreign agents, including through third parties, for political activities. It is noted that the restrictions on foreign agents do not apply to the people affiliated with them. This unified register will be supervised by the Ministry of Justice of Russia.The Russian president also signed a law on introduction of special economic measures to support Russian armed forces during counter-terrorism and other operations outside the country.In connection with Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, a short-term increased demand for the repair of weapons and military equipment, as well as the provision of material and technical means occurred. With the introduction of special measures in the economy, the Russian government received the right to temporarily reactivate mobilization capacities and facilities, as well as the right to release material assets of the state reserve without their subsequent return.Under the special measures introduced in the economy, a legal entity in Russia cannot refuse to conclude contracts. The law is aimed at ensuring that Russian armed forces, other troops, military formations and bodies conduct counter-terrorism and other operations outside the country.

