UN After Canada's Sanctions on Russian Media Says Press Should Be Allowed to Work Freely

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations believes journalists should be allowed to work freely in all countries, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

The sanctions hit media watchdog Roskomnadzor, major news outlets and channels including Sputnik, RT, and the TASS news agency. They also targeted famous TV personalities such as Ekaterina Andreeva, Olga Skabeyeva, Roman Babayan, Arkady Mamontov, Tigran Keosayan and Anton Krasovsky, among others."I have no specific comment on bilateral sanctions. As a general comment, we want all media to work free of hindrance in all countries," Haq said.

