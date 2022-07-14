https://sputniknews.com/20220714/joe-biden-travels-to-israel-john-bolton-admits-to-us-coup-attempt-in-venezuela-1097291047.html

Joe Biden Travels to Israel; John Bolton Admits to US Coup Attempt in Venezuela

radio

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss President Biden's trip to the Middle East. Joe Biden arrives in Tel Aviv as his poll numbers are crashing at home and the Israeli government has collapsed for the third time in the last two years.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss US coups. Speaking to CNN yesterday, former senior US official John Bolton took credit for attempting to oust foreign leaders. In a conversation about January 6th, Bolton expressed his opinion that coups are hard work and require a lot of planning.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports,” joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. President Biden has continually upped the ante in Ukraine creating a dangerous environment wherein nuclear superpowers may end up in a military conflict.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss Sri Lanka. The total collapse of Sri Lanka is ringing alarm bells in both developing and industrially advanced nations. This situation may point to a scenario of global economic doom.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The US has sailed its warships dangerously close to China creating another worrisome provocation. Also, the US is warning that it will defend the Philippines if China attacks its forces.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss Economics. Economist Michael Hudson has a new piece in which he argues that Western civilization is at its end due to a broken debt-based economic system.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The weapons industry invests millions in lobbying congress and gets a massive return on its investment. Also, President Biden considers lifting the ban on offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Mega-Hawk John Bolton has admitted to being involved with coup attempts in foreign lands including Venezuela. Also, recent polls show that President Maduro will win the next presidential election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

