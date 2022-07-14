https://sputniknews.com/20220714/joe-biden-israeli-pm-lapid-hold-joint-press-conference-after-talks-in-jerusalem-1097295234.html
Joe Biden, Israeli PM Lapid Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks in Jerusalem
Joe Biden, Israeli PM Lapid Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks in Jerusalem
On Wednesday, Biden embarked on a visit to the Middle East, with his plane landing in Israel.
US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speak to the press after their meeting in Jerusalem.Earlier, Lapid announced plans to discuss regional security issues and Iran's nuclear program with Biden.Biden is traveling around the Middle East for the first time as US president, with visits to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia scheduled throughout 16 July.
US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speak to the press after their meeting in Jerusalem.
Earlier, Lapid announced plans to discuss regional security issues and Iran’s nuclear program with Biden.
Biden is traveling around the Middle East for the first time as US president, with visits to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia scheduled throughout 16 July.
