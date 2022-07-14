https://sputniknews.com/20220714/indian-opposition-parties-outcry-over-new-unparliamentary-words-not-justified-political-experts-1097307294.html

Indian Opposition Parties' Outcry Over New Unparliamentary Words Not Justified: Political Experts

A list of words deemed unfit for use in the Indian parliament, which was released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session, evoked criticism from various opposition parties on Thursday.Members of parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena, and others targeted the Narendra Modi government, while describing the list as “gag orders issued on MPs.”Senior Congress parliamentarian Jairam Ramesh, who is the party's in-charge of communications and general secretary, took a jibe over the list, while TMC parliamentarian Derek O’Brien went on to say that he would use the words despite the threat of suspension.Meanwhile, Shiv Sena parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi sought to know through a tweet "Should we only applaud Modi for everything".While talking to Sputnik, a section of political experts called the outcry of opposition parties bankrupt politics.Slamming opposition parties over their hue and cry, political expert Harsh Vardhan Tripathi said: “This is very strange that instead of raising the issues of public interest the opposition is fighting for the usage of unparliamentary words in the parliament.”Tripathi said that there is a way to criticize the government, or anyone for that matter, and all parliamentarians as well as lawmakers should learn that.“One more thing which they should understand that if unparliamentarian language is used while raising any issue, the whole discussion gets diluted and gets focused on the bad words used by the members of the parliament,” he explained. Echoing the views of Tripathi, psephologist Vinod Kumar Shukla said he fails to understand why the Lok Sabha Secretariat has to come out with such a list, as parliamentarians should know "what language should be used and what should not be said."Both experts lamented that the opposition had raked up the issue of the list, as they said that such an outcry is not justified, as the list is for all political parties, not a particular party.Some of the English words listed by the secretariat as unparliamentary include bloodshed, bloody, betrayed, ashamed, abused, cheated, childishness, corrupt, coward, criminal, anarchist, and crocodile tears.Additionally, words like disgrace, donkey, drama, eyewash, fudge, hooliganism, hypocrisy, incompetent, mislead, lie, untrue, bobcut, lollypop, foolish, and sexual harassment would also be prohibited for use in the parliament henceforth.Hindi words like "danga" ("riot"), "dalal" ("pimp"), "daadagiri" ("bullying behavior"), "dohra charitra" ("double standard"), "bechara" ("helpless"), "chamcha" (an obsequious person), "chamchagiri" ("flattery"), "chelas" ("lobster") , "vishwasghat" ("betrayal"), "samvedanheen" ("senseless"), "pitthu" ("sycophant"), and "behri sarkar" ("deaf government") would be considered unparliamentary and thus not be included as part of official record.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

