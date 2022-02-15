https://sputniknews.com/20220215/youtube-account-of-tv-channel-broadcasting-live-proceedings-of-indian-parliament-compromised-1093050143.html
YouTube Account of TV Channel Broadcasting Live Proceedings of Indian Parliament 'Compromised'
YouTube Account of TV Channel Broadcasting Live Proceedings of Indian Parliament 'Compromised'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was hacked on 12 December 2021, while in January of this year the official Twitter account of the federal... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T13:39+0000
2022-02-15T13:39+0000
2022-02-15T13:39+0000
india
india
narendra modi
narendra modi
youtube
youtube channel
cryptocurrency
website hack
google
google
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093055650_0:45:3177:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_09c8a0db60c49fb342db41c88fb150b4.jpg
The YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of the Indian Parliament, was compromised due to unauthorised activities by "scammers" on Tuesday.In an official statement, the parliamentary channel of India - Sansad TV - which was created in 2021 by merging the channels Lok Sabha Television and Rajya Sabha Television - stated that its name had been changed to "Ethereum" (a cryptocurrency) by the attackers."However, later on, YouTube started fixing the security threat permanently and it shall be restored asap", the official communique issued by the broadcaster read.The TV channel's social media team promptly worked on the problem and got the channel restored by early morning at around 3:45 a.m.The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-ln), the nodal agency for responding to cybersecurity incidents in the country, had also reported the incident and alerted Sansad TV, the statement noted.Earlier media reports and screenshots shared on social media showed that "this account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".It was, however, not immediately clear which guidelines had been violated by the YouTube channel as Google, which owns YouTube, has not yet issued any official statement concerning the issue.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093055650_277:0:3006:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c6025b8f3e9bf51329a2afe63df349ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, india, narendra modi, narendra modi, youtube, youtube channel, cryptocurrency, website hack, google, google, google, google, parliament, parliament
YouTube Account of TV Channel Broadcasting Live Proceedings of Indian Parliament 'Compromised'
Subscribe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was hacked on 12 December 2021, while in January of this year the official Twitter account of the federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked and renamed "Elon Musk". Now, hackers have targeted the country's public broadcaster.
The YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of the Indian Parliament, was compromised due to unauthorised activities
by "scammers" on Tuesday.
In an official statement, the parliamentary channel of India - Sansad TV - which was created in 2021 by merging the channels Lok Sabha Television and Rajya Sabha Television - stated that its name had been changed to "Ethereum" (a cryptocurrency) by the attackers.
"However, later on, YouTube started fixing the security threat
permanently and it shall be restored asap", the official communique issued by the broadcaster read.
The TV channel's social media team promptly worked on the problem and got the channel restored by early morning at around 3:45 a.m.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-ln), the nodal agency for responding to cybersecurity incidents in the country, had also reported the incident and alerted Sansad TV
, the statement noted.
Earlier media reports and screenshots shared on social media showed that "this account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".
It was, however, not immediately clear which guidelines had been violated by the YouTube channel as Google, which owns YouTube, has not yet issued any official statement concerning the issue.