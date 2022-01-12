Indian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'

https://sputniknews.com/20220112/indian-information--broadcasting-ministrys-twitter-account-hacked-renamed-elon-musk-1092194857.html
On 12 December 2021, the personal Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked and started promoting cryptocurrency, sparking a social media uproar. On 3 January, Twitter accounts of the Indian Council of World Affairs, Indian Medical Association and many others were hacked and renamed 'Elon Musk'.
Netizens were shocked on Wednesday to discover the Twitter account of India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had been hacked and renamed 'Elon Musk'. The hackers not only changed the display picture of the ministry's Twitter handle to one showing a spacecraft in the air; they went on to comment "great job" on various posts and also tweeted some malicious links.The ministry, however, regained control of the account in some time, restored the profile picture and deleted the tweets posted by the hackers. While netizens praised the ministry's IT team for regaining control over the situation, some others remarked that the hackers appeared to have been inspired by Elon Musk, the famous industrialist who co-founded Tesla Motors and founded SpaceX. Many others pointed to the growing trend of government sites being hacked.
