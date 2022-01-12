Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful, High Court Rules
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/indian-information--broadcasting-ministrys-twitter-account-hacked-renamed-elon-musk-1092194857.html
Indian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'
Indian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'
On 12 December 2021, the personal Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked and started promoting cryptocurrency, sparking a social media uproar. On 3 January, Twitter accounts of the Indian Council of World Affairs, Indian Medical Association and many others were hacked and renamed 'Elon Musk'.
2022-01-12T10:37+0000
2022-01-12T10:45+0000
hacker attack
elon musk
broadcasting
india
broadcasting
information
elon musk
ministry
hacker attack
hack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092200263_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c70067c2cf2c429002d2fef570b4a6be.jpg
Netizens were shocked on Wednesday to discover the Twitter account of India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had been hacked and renamed 'Elon Musk'. The hackers not only changed the display picture of the ministry's Twitter handle to one showing a spacecraft in the air; they went on to comment "great job" on various posts and also tweeted some malicious links.The ministry, however, regained control of the account in some time, restored the profile picture and deleted the tweets posted by the hackers. While netizens praised the ministry's IT team for regaining control over the situation, some others remarked that the hackers appeared to have been inspired by Elon Musk, the famous industrialist who co-founded Tesla Motors and founded SpaceX. Many others pointed to the growing trend of government sites being hacked.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092200263_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c31b6eac685b279281ac54fbd5fed7cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hacker attack, elon musk, broadcasting, india, broadcasting, information, elon musk, ministry, hacker attack, hack, hack attack, hack attacks, hacker, website hack, twitter hack, india

Indian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'

10:37 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 12.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeElon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised.
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
On 12 December 2021, the personal Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked and started promoting cryptocurrency, sparking a social media uproar. On 3 January, Twitter accounts of the Indian Council of World Affairs, Indian Medical Association and many others were hacked and renamed 'Elon Musk'.
Netizens were shocked on Wednesday to discover the Twitter account of India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had been hacked and renamed 'Elon Musk'.
The hackers not only changed the display picture of the ministry's Twitter handle to one showing a spacecraft in the air; they went on to comment "great job" on various posts and also tweeted some malicious links.
The ministry, however, regained control of the account in some time, restored the profile picture and deleted the tweets posted by the hackers.
While netizens praised the ministry's IT team for regaining control over the situation, some others remarked that the hackers appeared to have been inspired by Elon Musk, the famous industrialist who co-founded Tesla Motors and founded SpaceX.
Many others pointed to the growing trend of government sites being hacked.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts Is Unlawful
11:36 GMTNetizens Mock Eric Trump Complaining About 'Mean Lady Suing His Dad' Amid Letitia James' Probe
11:22 GMTUK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns
11:10 GMTEU Reportedly Prepares Large-Scale Cyber Drills Amid Supply Chain Jitters
10:58 GMTKazakh President: Withdrawal of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Begin Thursday
10:37 GMTIndian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'
10:37 GMTBill Gates Believes After Omicron, COVID-19 Can Be 'Treated Like Seasonal Flu'
10:06 GMTIndia, China Start New Round of Negotiations Over Ladakh Border Dispute
09:40 GMT‘Knows Coming Changes in Advance’: Internet in Stiches as Biden Again Calls VP 'President Harris'
09:38 GMTNicaragua Rides Wave of China, Reaffirming BRI
09:36 GMT'Sneaky A***hole': Australian TV Anchors Caught Bad-Mouthing Novak Djokovic in Viral Video
09:30 GMT'Can't Justify My Tone, Words': Actor Apologises to Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal for 'Rude Joke'
09:09 GMTLive Updates: Stoltenberg Calls Russia-NATO Council Meeting 'Timely Opportunity For Dialogue'
08:57 GMTPrime Minister of Quebec Proposes Introduction of Tax for Unvaccinated
08:35 GMTOmicron is Under Control in the West Bank, But the Question is: For How Long?
08:15 GMTSwedish Security Police Warn of Space Wars With China, Russia
08:14 GMTRussia to Be ‘Second Home’ For Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Meeting With Putin In the Cards, Claims ‘Confidant’
07:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-NATO Council Meeting in Brussels
07:57 GMTUnease, Protests as Yet Another US Nuclear Sub Arrives in Arctic Norway