https://sputniknews.com/20220112/indian-information--broadcasting-ministrys-twitter-account-hacked-renamed-elon-musk-1092194857.html

Indian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'

Indian Information & Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed 'Elon Musk'

On 12 December 2021, the personal Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked and started promoting cryptocurrency, sparking a social media uproar. On 3 January, Twitter accounts of the Indian Council of World Affairs, Indian Medical Association and many others were hacked and renamed 'Elon Musk'.

2022-01-12T10:37+0000

2022-01-12T10:37+0000

2022-01-12T10:45+0000

hacker attack

elon musk

broadcasting

india

broadcasting

information

elon musk

ministry

hacker attack

hack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092200263_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c70067c2cf2c429002d2fef570b4a6be.jpg

Netizens were shocked on Wednesday to discover the Twitter account of India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had been hacked and renamed 'Elon Musk'. The hackers not only changed the display picture of the ministry's Twitter handle to one showing a spacecraft in the air; they went on to comment "great job" on various posts and also tweeted some malicious links.The ministry, however, regained control of the account in some time, restored the profile picture and deleted the tweets posted by the hackers. While netizens praised the ministry's IT team for regaining control over the situation, some others remarked that the hackers appeared to have been inspired by Elon Musk, the famous industrialist who co-founded Tesla Motors and founded SpaceX. Many others pointed to the growing trend of government sites being hacked.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

hacker attack, elon musk, broadcasting, india, broadcasting, information, elon musk, ministry, hacker attack, hack, hack attack, hack attacks, hacker, website hack, twitter hack, india