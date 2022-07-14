https://sputniknews.com/20220714/cnn-ignores-john-boltons-admission-of-his-involvement-in-coups-1097290304.html
CNN Ignores John Bolton's Admission of His Involvement in Coups
CNN Ignores John Bolton’s Admission of His Involvement in Coups
Democrats Attempt To Push Green Party Off The Ballot, Haiti To Be Denied Its Sovereignty By UN Vote, Inflation Reaches Record Levels Again 14.07.2022
CNN Ignores John Bolton’s Admission of His Involvement In Coups
Democrats Attempt To Push Green Party Off The Ballot, Haiti To Be Denied Its Sovereignty By UN Vote, Inflation Reaches Record Levels Again
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and investigative reporter, whose work you can find at gregpalast.com to discuss efforts by the North Carolina Democratic Party's tactics to remove the Green Party from the ballot in the upcoming senatorial election, how this incident compares to widespread voter suppression in Georgia, how Joe Biden's approval rating and this voter suppression might affect the upcoming midterm elections, and the depth of the problem of voter suppression and what the response has been to it.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss how the anniversary of the assassination of Jovenel Moise and the ongoing investigation into the assassination, the apparent stalemate in the political transition promised by Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the aftermath of the assassination, the UN's expected extension of the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office (BINUH) in Haiti and how the effects of exploitation are used to justify this rejection of sovereignty, and why this vote is a test for progressive Latin American governments to assert Haiti's sovereignty on an international stage.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss record high inflation numbers and how a focus on monetary policy is misguided, how corporations have taken advantage of inflation to maximize their profits and artificially inflate their share prices through stock buybacks, the war on the resurgent labor movement that is being waged by the Federal Reserve under the guise of combating inflation, and why the war in Ukraine is being used as a pretext for corporations to continue raising prices.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Lauria, Editor of Consortium News to discuss Joe Biden's trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia and the bipartisan unity in foreign policy it demonstrates, the history of censorship of anti-war voices as dissident voices today continue to face a wave of censorship for challenging the mainstream narrative on the war in Ukraine, and John Bolton's comments on live television admitting his involvement with planning coups d'etat.
CNN Ignores John Bolton’s Admission of His Involvement in Coups
04:32 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 14.07.2022)
Democrats Attempt To Push Green Party Off The Ballot, Haiti To Be Denied Its Sovereignty By UN Vote, Inflation Reaches Record Levels Again
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast
, author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and investigative reporter, whose work you can find at gregpalast.com
to discuss efforts by the North Carolina Democratic Party’s tactics to remove the Green Party from the ballot in the upcoming senatorial election, how this incident compares to widespread voter suppression in Georgia, how Joe Biden’s approval rating and this voter suppression might affect the upcoming midterm elections, and the depth of the problem of voter suppression and what the response has been to it.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss how the anniversary of the assassination of Jovenel Moise and the ongoing investigation into the assassination, the apparent stalemate in the political transition promised by Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the aftermath of the assassination, the UN’s expected extension of the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office (BINUH) in Haiti and how the effects of exploitation are used to justify this rejection of sovereignty, and why this vote is a test for progressive Latin American governments to assert Haiti’s sovereignty on an international stage.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss record high inflation numbers and how a focus on monetary policy is misguided, how corporations have taken advantage of inflation to maximize their profits and artificially inflate their share prices through stock buybacks, the war on the resurgent labor movement that is being waged by the Federal Reserve under the guise of combating inflation, and why the war in Ukraine is being used as a pretext for corporations to continue raising prices.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Lauria, Editor of Consortium News to discuss Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia and the bipartisan unity in foreign policy it demonstrates, the history of censorship of anti-war voices as dissident voices today continue to face a wave of censorship for challenging the mainstream narrative on the war in Ukraine, and John Bolton’s comments on live television admitting his involvement with planning coups d’etat.
