US Would Like to See Consulate in Jerusalem, Sullivan Says
US Would Like to See Consulate in Jerusalem, Sullivan Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik)
israel
us
"We would like to see a consulate in Jerusalem, it requires engagement with both sides, we will continue this engagement," he told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to Jerusalem,In September 2021, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the possible reopening of the US consulate a "bad idea," which could send a wrong message and destabilize the region.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in May that the US is planning to reopen its Jerusalem consulate exclusive to the Palestinian territories.The US consulate had been operating in East Jerusalem for decades, being the country's de facto diplomatic mission for the Palestinians. Under the presidency of Donald Trump, it was merged with the US Embassy in Israel, which was moved to Jerusalem.
israel, us

US Would Like to See Consulate in Jerusalem, Sullivan Says

12:22 GMT 13.07.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States would like to see a consulate in Jerusalem, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.
"We would like to see a consulate in Jerusalem, it requires engagement with both sides, we will continue this engagement," he told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to Jerusalem,
In September 2021, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the possible reopening of the US consulate a "bad idea," which could send a wrong message and destabilize the region.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in May that the US is planning to reopen its Jerusalem consulate exclusive to the Palestinian territories.
The US consulate had been operating in East Jerusalem for decades, being the country's de facto diplomatic mission for the Palestinians. Under the presidency of Donald Trump, it was merged with the US Embassy in Israel, which was moved to Jerusalem.
