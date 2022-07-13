https://sputniknews.com/20220713/mexico-to-invest-15-billon-on-infrastructure-on-us-mexico-border-in-next-3-years---statement-1097251280.html

Mexico to Invest $1.5 Billon on Infrastructure on US-Mexico Border in Next 3 Years - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mexico has committed to invest $1.5 billion on infrastructure on the US-Mexico border over the next three years, US President Joe Biden... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Mexico has committed to invest $1.5 billion on border infrastructure between 2022 and 2024," Biden and Lopez Obrador said in the statement on Tuesday.Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law includes $3.4 billion to fund 26 major construction and modernization projects at US ports of entry on the southern and norther borders, the statement noted.Moreover, the statement said Mexico will buy up to one million tons of fertilizer from the United States to distribute to subsistence farmers.The United States and Mexico will hold a high-level dialogue in September that will focus on strengthening trade and commerce ties between the two countries, the statement added.

