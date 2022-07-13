International
Breaking News: Sri Lanka President Reportedly Appoints Prime Minister as Acting President
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/gas-price-surge-reaffirms-germanys-erroneous-position-on-nord-stream-2-moscow-1097256663.html
Gas Price Surge Reaffirms Germany's Erroneous Position on Nord Stream 2: Moscow
Gas Price Surge Reaffirms Germany's Erroneous Position on Nord Stream 2: Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The surge of gas prices reaffirmed the erroneous position that Berlin adopted toward Nord Stream 2 project, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-13T07:02+0000
2022-07-13T07:04+0000
germany
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg
"The situation with gas supplies and gas prices reaffirmed that Germany's inconsistent position on Nord Stream 2 was erroneous. A timely launch of this pipeline would have helped to avoid the problems with filling gas storage facilities and meeting the growing demand [on fuel]. Today Germans are facing the consequences of their own actions," Birichevsky said.The downtime of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline depends on the position of investors, which include prominent European energy companies as well as the Russian energy giant Gazprom, Birichevsky added.In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch to ruble payments for gas deliveries to the countries that imposed sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.Gazprom has already suspended gas deliveries to the importers in Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, and the Netherlands after they rejected the new payment arrangement.Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_140:0:2359:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_83ae3b8a5da6a1ffbff748cf5d0c6d2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, nord stream 2

Gas Price Surge Reaffirms Germany's Erroneous Position on Nord Stream 2: Moscow

07:02 GMT 13.07.2022 (Updated: 07:04 GMT 13.07.2022)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the photo bankThe Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.
The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The surge of gas prices reaffirmed the erroneous position that Berlin adopted toward Nord Stream 2 project, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, told Sputnik in an interview.
"The situation with gas supplies and gas prices reaffirmed that Germany's inconsistent position on Nord Stream 2 was erroneous. A timely launch of this pipeline would have helped to avoid the problems with filling gas storage facilities and meeting the growing demand [on fuel]. Today Germans are facing the consequences of their own actions," Birichevsky said.
The downtime of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline depends on the position of investors, which include prominent European energy companies as well as the Russian energy giant Gazprom, Birichevsky added.
In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch to ruble payments for gas deliveries to the countries that imposed sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

Gazprom has already suspended gas deliveries to the importers in Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, and the Netherlands after they rejected the new payment arrangement.
Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала