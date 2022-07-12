https://sputniknews.com/20220712/eu-court-of-justice-partially-recognizes-nord-stream-2-ag-claim-over-2019-gas-directive-1097244969.html

EU Court of Justice Partially Recognizes Nord Stream 2 AG Claim Over 2019 Gas Directive

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU Court of Justice on Tuesday partially recognized the claim of the operator of the Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2 AG, challenging the... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

“The Court declares the action brought by Nord Stream 2 AG against the directive extending certain rules of the internal market in natural gas to pipelines from third countries to be partially admissible,” the court said in a press release.The European Commission amended its Gas Directive in April 2019, and the amended document entered into force on May 23. It stipulates that a third-party nation cannot own both the pipeline and gas imported into the EU market unless the conduit was built before May 23, 2019.Nord Stream 2 AG has appealed against the directive to the General Court of the European Union, which in its ruling of 20 May 2020 dismissed the claim as inadmissible, prompting the Nord Stream 2 AG to appeal to the Court of Justice.Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

