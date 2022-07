https://sputniknews.com/20220713/european-commission-clarifies-conditions-for-kaliningrad-transit--1097277838.html

European Commission Clarifies Conditions for Kaliningrad Transit

The European Commission has announced that the transit of sanctioned goods from mainland Russia to Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is possible by rail, provided... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

The European Commission has announced that the transit of sanctioned goods from mainland Russia to Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is possible by rail, provided that certain conditions are met.In a clarification issued on Wednesday, the EC explained that, as per the measures implemented by the EU, the transit of goods by Russia to Kaliningrad by road transport is prohibited, but that these restrictions do not extend to cargo moved by rail.The EC did point out, however, that the EU member states should be able to control this transit, and that the transit of sanctioned military and dual-use technologies and materials is prohibited.

