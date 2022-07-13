https://sputniknews.com/20220713/europe-at-risk-of-gas-shortages-if-russia-stops-exports-french-government-warns-1097281559.html

Europe at Risk of Gas Shortages If Russia Stops Exports, French Government Warns

PARIS (Sputnik) - There is a serious risk that Europe might suffer from gas shortages if Russia stops its fuel exports, French cabinet spokesman Olivier Veran... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

"There is a risk of gas shortage, which France and Europe consider very important. In the face of this threat [suspension of Russian gas exports] we are increasing the capacity of our gas storage facilities to 100%. Apart from that, we are diversifying gas supplies... But yes, the risk of gas shortage does exist," Veran told journalists at a press conference following the meeting of the council of ministers.Earlier in the day, Energy Transformation Minister Agnès Pannier-Runache said that France had taken "drastic" measures to prepare for winter, increasing its gas storage capacity.The possibility of Russia suspending its gas exports to Europe has been fueling concerns in the past several days in France. Later this month, the European Commission plans to propose a plan for the European Union in the event of possible fuel supplies termination.Russia's energy giant Gazprom has significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies, citing delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies. EU countries had to tap into the gas volumes normally reserved for winter with some countries also considering a return to coal production.

