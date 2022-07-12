https://sputniknews.com/20220712/us-japan-urge-china-to-contribute-constructively-to-sri-lankas-debt-treatment-amid-imf-talks-1097225295.html

US, Japan Urge China to Contribute 'Constructively' to Sri Lanka's 'Debt Treatment' Amid IMF Talks

US, Japan Urge China to Contribute 'Constructively' to Sri Lanka's 'Debt Treatment' Amid IMF Talks

The economic crisis has not only led to crippling shortages of fuel, food, and other essential items, but it also prompted the Sri Lankan government to... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T11:57+0000

2022-07-12T11:57+0000

2022-07-12T12:12+0000

sri lanka

us

japan

china

imf

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097229513_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_fa81e2efa666c750605bdc2ba342c2ba.jpg

The United States and Japan have called on China to contribute “constructively” to managing Sri Lanka’s foreign “debt treatment.” The appeal was made as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi in Tokyo on Tuesday.Both governments underlined the “critical role of creditor coordination to ensure fair burden sharing” among all the foreign creditors in the case of Sri Lanka, which is facing its worst balance of payments (BOP) crisis in over seven decades.Around $7 billion was owed in payments for 2022 before Colombo announced that it would be defaulting.Importantly, the IMF asked Colombo to get "adequate financing assurances" from the country's external creditors, which include Beijing. Japan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are Sri Lanka's biggest creditors as of now.Recently, Beijing slammed the West for attributing Sri Lanka's "debt trap" to China due to its investments in the country. Sri Lanka’s Central Bank governor said last month during an interview that Chinese debt accounts for nearly 15 percent of Colombo’s overall borrowings.During a meeting with China’s deputy ambassador to Colombo on June 21, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that discussions around debt restructuring (which is a precondition for the IMF to agree on a bailout package) took place, as per an official statement.While Beijing is yet to make a call on Colombo’s request, it has assured the Indian Ocean island nation of all possible humanitarian assistance in dealing with the economic difficulties facing the local population.Sri Lanka’s economic crisis spawned another round of violent protests over the weekend, with protesters taking over the official residences of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, both of whom have agreed to resign and pave the way for an all-party government.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

https://sputniknews.com/20220711/videos-cars-form-mile-long-lines-at-gas-stations-for-days-in-sri-lankas-colombo-1097200252.html

sri lanka

japan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

sri lanka, us, japan, china, imf