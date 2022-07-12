https://sputniknews.com/20220712/uk-mod-slams-bbc-over-docu-showing-sas-shooting-afghans-dead-after-they-surrendered-1097227083.html

UK MoD Slams BBC Over Docu Showing SAS Shooting Afghans Dead After They Surrendered

UK MoD Slams BBC Over Docu Showing SAS Shooting Afghans Dead After They Surrendered

For its new investigative documentary, BBC Panorama had analyzed hundreds of pages of Special Air Service (SAS) operational accounts to allege that British... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T11:34+0000

2022-07-12T11:34+0000

2022-07-12T11:34+0000

bbc

uk

uk ministry of defence

afghanistan

special air service (sas)

taliban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103100/01/1031000140_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6b4305b681da44155a07e95f9200b484.jpg

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accused the BBC of putting SAS front-line troops at risk with a new documentary that investigates a series of deadly raids in Afghanistan “where people were shot dead after they surrendered to British forces”.According to the MoD, BBC Panorama was jumping “to unjustified conclusions from allegations that have already been fully investigated.”It was added that the Ministry of Defence remained “open to considering any new evidence”. However, in the absence of this, “we strongly object to this subjective reporting,” stated the MoD.The Ministry of Defence said British troops "served with courage and professionalism in Afghanistan".‘Killed in Cold Blood’The programme, SAS Death Squads Exposed: A British War Crime? broadcast Tuesday, cites uncovered new evidence that prompts the question whether some of the shootings carried out by British special forces during night raids in Afghanistan were, in fact, executions.The hour-long documentary features eyewitnesses claiming that they saw “unarmed Afghans being killed in cold blood.”BBC-analyzed SAS operational accounts included reports covering over a dozen "kill or capture" raids carried out by British forces in Afghanistan. Thus, one SAS squadron in Helmand province in 2010 - 2011 is suggested as having unlawfully killed 54 people during night raids in one six-month tour.Those who served with the specific SAS squadron were cited as confirming use of so-called "drop weapons" by operatives. AK-47s were purportedly planted at a scene to justify the killing of an unarmed individual.Other witnesses interviewed for the documentary claimed SAS squadrons competed with each other to get “the most kills.” According to internal emails obtained by the BBC investigation, despite Special Forces officers being aware of concerns regarding possible unlawful killings, they failed to report these incidents to military police.Furthermore, when General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the former head of UK Special Forces, was briefed on the issue, he purportedly failed to pass on the evidence to the Royal Military Police (RMP) which had already launched a probe into the SAS squadron.In 2014 Operation Northmoor was tasked with investigating allegations regarding the conduct of British forces in detention-related incidents in Afghanistan during 2005-2013. The Royal Military Police (RMP), according to the BBC, carried out independent probes as part of the operation, wrapped up in 2019.In 2020, the Government was urged to open an inquiry once more into alleged misconduct by British forces in Afghanistan after revelations about Australian troops came to light. A four-year investigation by Maj. Gen. Paul Brereton had revealed that service members in Afghanistan had engaged in war crimes, including the killing and torture of civilians and detainees between 2007 and 2013. The Brereton report charged Australia’s elite Special Air Service Regiment (SASR) of engaging in 23 alleged incidents in which 39 Afghans were “unlawfully killed,” and two incidents of “cruel treatment.”Australia had sent troops to Afghanistan alongside the US, UK and other allies in late 2001 to fight al-Qaeda* and Taliban* militants in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, and finally pulled out its soldiers in June 2021 as part of the wider Western withdrawal.However, a UK Defence source was cited as saying that the Australian Department of Defence and Chief of the Defence Force said in letters to counterparts that, “there are no British service personnel who are persons of interest or affected persons as a result of this Inquiry. The Inquiry makes no recommendations with regard to Australia’s foreign military relationships, foreign military organisations or service personnel from the UK.”To date, none of the claims have led to prosecutions.Ahead of the broadcast of its documentary, the BBC said in a statement:*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

https://sputniknews.com/20210803/australian-military-quietly-issues-plan-to-respond-to-damning-afghan-war-crimes-inquiry-1083518878.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220710/video-tory-leadership-hopeful-reveals-the-naughtiest-thing-hes-ever-done-is-invade-a-country-1097161598.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

bbc, uk, uk ministry of defence, afghanistan, special air service (sas), taliban