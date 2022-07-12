https://sputniknews.com/20220712/two-dead-four-missing-after-ukrainian-attack-on-novaya-kakhovka---video-1097210319.html
Seven Dead, 40 Injured After Ukrainian Attack on Novaya Kakhovka - Video
Seven Dead, 40 Injured After Ukrainian Attack on Novaya Kakhovka - Video
KHERSON (Sputnik) - The death toll following the Ukrainian strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region has increased to seven, the head of the... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T05:27+0000
2022-07-12T05:27+0000
2022-07-12T05:52+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097210174_112:0:1188:605_1920x0_80_0_0_64922a20bd35e9bd3a93926a5c483ef6.jpg
"I know exactly about seven dead and about 40 people who asked for help," the official said.In addition, Leontyev compared the strike to the 2020 Beirut blast when "saltpeter" also exploded.Earlier in the night, he told Sputnik that a disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, was among those killed in the attack.A strike on Novaya Kakhovka was carried out late on Monday night, causing explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and damaging a local hospital and "hundreds" of apartments in residential buildings, according to Leontyev. The head of the city's military-civilian administration told Sputnik that the attack was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097210174_246:0:1053:605_1920x0_80_0_0_21ebc2f8fbc44948e0fda9e80c274581.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, strike
Seven Dead, 40 Injured After Ukrainian Attack on Novaya Kakhovka - Video
05:27 GMT 12.07.2022 (Updated: 05:52 GMT 12.07.2022)
KHERSON (Sputnik) - The death toll following the Ukrainian strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region has increased to seven, the head of the city's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that some 40 more people have suffered injuries.
"I know exactly about seven dead and about 40 people who asked for help," the official said.
In addition, Leontyev compared the strike to the 2020 Beirut blast when "saltpeter" also exploded.
Earlier in the night, he told Sputnik that a disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, was among those killed in the attack.
A strike on Novaya Kakhovka was carried out late on Monday night, causing explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and damaging a local hospital and "hundreds" of apartments in residential buildings, according to Leontyev. The head of the city's military-civilian administration told Sputnik that the attack was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher
HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).