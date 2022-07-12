https://sputniknews.com/20220712/two-dead-four-missing-after-ukrainian-attack-on-novaya-kakhovka---video-1097210319.html

Seven Dead, 40 Injured After Ukrainian Attack on Novaya Kakhovka - Video

KHERSON (Sputnik) - The death toll following the Ukrainian strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region has increased to seven, the head of the... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

"I know exactly about seven dead and about 40 people who asked for help," the official said.In addition, Leontyev compared the strike to the 2020 Beirut blast when "saltpeter" also exploded.Earlier in the night, he told Sputnik that a disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, was among those killed in the attack.A strike on Novaya Kakhovka was carried out late on Monday night, causing explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and damaging a local hospital and "hundreds" of apartments in residential buildings, according to Leontyev. The head of the city's military-civilian administration told Sputnik that the attack was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

