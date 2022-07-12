https://sputniknews.com/20220712/polyansky-ukrainian-strike-on-nova-kakhovka-direct-consequence-of-us-weapons-supplies-1097208248.html
Polyansky: Ukrainian Strike on Nova Kakhovka Direct Consequence of US Weapons Supplies
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky condemned the strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka carried out by Ukrainian forces with the use of the US' High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and called it a direct consequence of Washington's supplies of weapons to Kiev.
"Such attacks on civilian targets can only cause strong condemnation," Polyansky told Sputnik. "This is a direct consequence of the supply of weapons by the [United] States to Kiev."
Earlier on Monday night, as a result of the strike on Nova Kakhovka, warehouses with saltpeter exploded, while a hospital and residential buildings were also damaged.
Polyansky emphasized that the attack is a crime against the civilian population.
UN Declines to Comment on Nova Kakhovka But Opposes Destruction of Civilian Buildings
UN Secretary-General's deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik he would not comment on the Nova Kakhovka shelling but added that the United Nations overall opposes any military activity that results in the destruction of civilian buildings.
Earlier on Monday, Nova Kakhovka’s military-civilian administration head Vladimir Leontyev confirmed to Sputnik that the Ukrainian strike on the city was carried out through the US-supplied HIMARS.
"No comment on this specific issue," Haq said on Monday. "As a general comment, we oppose any military activity that results in the destruction of civilian buildings."
The Pentagon also declined to comment on the matter.
According to Leontyev, warehouses with saltpeter in Nova Khabarovka exploded as a result of a strike from Ukrainian positions firing on the city.
Leontyev added that the strike resulted in the death of civilians and the injury of dozens of residents, while hundreds were left without functional homes. A disabled teenager, who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, is among those killed in the attack.