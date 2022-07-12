https://sputniknews.com/20220712/trump-did-not-want-shthole-country-somalia-in-abraham-accords-ex-diplomat-claims-1097234153.html

Trump Did Not Want ‘Sh*thole Country’ Somalia in Abraham Accords, Ex-Diplomat Claims

The Abraham Accords, initially signed on September 15, 2020, officially normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

Efforts of the leaders of Israel and Somalia to establish ties between the two countries back in 2020 had come up against opposition by then-US president Donald Trump, according to a former diplomat cited by The Times of Israel.Trump had been reportedly less than eager to include Somalia in the regional effort that eventually come to be known as the Abraham Accords.It was a barrage of attacks on Trump by Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar – herself a refugee from Somalia – that had ostensibly soured the 45thPOTUS towards the country. One of the first two Muslim women elected to US Congress, Omar had repeatedly rejected allegations about her anti-American sentiment, lambasting the Trump administration over its policy on refugees.In response, Donald Trump had slammed the Minnesota Congresswoman as “an America-hating socialist”.The then-President was referring to the remarks made by Omar in April 2019, which Republicans claimed had minimised the 9/11 attack and its consequences.Back in February 2020, Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known by his nickname Farmaajo, flew to Jerusalem for a secret meeting with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed the report in The Times of Israel.He had been accompanied by Balal Osman, his special envoy for Horn of Africa, Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to the cited ex-diplomat.The two leaders had discussed the possibility of establishing ties between the countries.Before that, Netanyahu and Mohamed had met on November 28, 2017, on the sidelines of a meeting between the then-Israeli PM and Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, added the report.According to the diplomat, Somalia’s president had instructed the country’s ambassador to Switzerland, Faduma Abdullahi Mohamud, to abstain on a 2019 UN Human Rights Council vote condemning Israel over the Golan Heights. At the time, it was deemed a test of both domestic and international reaction to this public show of support for Israel by an Arab League state, writes the outlet.However, Somalia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Mohamud back after the vote on the resolution, entitled “Human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan,” on March 22, 2019. Farmaajo had no choice, claimed the insider, after receiving both internal and external threats.On March 26, a day after Donald Trump formalized recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, the Somali government issued a statement reiterating its “firm position” that the “Syrian territory was illegally occupied by Israel.”Israel does not have diplomatic relations with the East African nation, a mostly Sunni Muslim country and a member of the Arab League.Still this report feeds into sporadic unverified claims of a warming of ties between the two countries.A spokesperson for Somalia’s president on Saturday stated that the government would consult parliament on the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, according to reports by Channel 12 news and Kan public broadcaster.Abraham AccordsThe Abraham Accords, sealed under the auspices of then-president Donald Trump in late 2020, established diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The deal paved the way for the establishment of Israel’s ties with other Muslim nations - Sudan and Morocco. Since then all parties sealed a number of important pacts in the spheres of economy and defence.Signatories of the Abraham Accords are set to convene in mid-July for a second time, following the Negev Summit that was held in March. The meeting, due to take place in the Bahraini capital, Manama, will also include participants from Jordan, Egypt and the United States.

