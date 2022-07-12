https://sputniknews.com/20220712/nasa-reveals-pics-of-dying-star-cloaked-by-dust--layers-of-light-from-james-webb-space-telescope-1097239075.html
NASA Reveals Pics of 'Dying Star Cloaked by Dust & Layers of Light' From James Webb Space Telescope
NASA has released more photos, showing "a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light" from the James Webb Space Telescope.The following side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula, also known as the "Eight-Burst" in near-infrared light and mid-infrared light.The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from our planet.The US space agency then revealed a photo of Stephan's Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies. According to NASA, this "enormous mosaic" is Webb’s largest image to date, covering about one-fifth of the Moon’s diameter. This compact galaxy group, which was first discovered in 1787, is located 290 million light-years away in the constellation of Pegasus. According to NASA, four of the five galaxies in the group "are locked in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters."On Monday, US President Joe Biden released one of the first images from the Webb telescope, which, according to Nelson, was "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date."The image featured SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. The galaxy cluster is shown as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago."This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," according to a NASA release.
NASA has released more photos, showing "a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light" from the James Webb Space Telescope.
"The new details from Webb will transform our understanding of how stars evolve and influence their environments," according to the space agency.
The following side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula, also known as the "Eight-Burst" in near-infrared light and mid-infrared light.
"Every image is a new discovery. Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said.
The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from our planet.
The US space agency then revealed a photo of Stephan's Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies. According to NASA, this "enormous mosaic" is Webb’s largest image to date, covering about one-fifth of the Moon’s diameter.
"It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files."
This compact galaxy group, which was first discovered in 1787, is located 290 million light-years away in the constellation of Pegasus. According to NASA, four of the five galaxies in the group "are locked in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters."
On Monday, US President Joe Biden released
one of the first images from the Webb telescope, which, according to Nelson, was "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date."
The image featured SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. The galaxy cluster is shown as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.
"This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," according to a NASA release.