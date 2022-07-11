https://sputniknews.com/20220711/deepest-view-of-the-universe-nasa-reveals-first-image-from-new-space-telescope--1097205970.html

'Deepest View of the Universe': NASA Reveals First Full Color Image From James Webb Space Telescope

'Deepest View of the Universe': NASA Reveals First Full Color Image From James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)--humanity's largest and most complex space science observatory--is set to release a suite of full color images and data... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-11T22:30+0000

2022-07-11T22:30+0000

2022-07-11T22:48+0000

nasa

space

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092025504_0:91:744:510_1920x0_80_0_0_dab27cd7b746f1d40475c2dc24d4b99d.png

The "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date" was unveiled at the White House on Monday, several hours ahead of NASA's live TV broadcast on the matter. The image shows Webb's 'First Deep Field,' also known as galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. DETAILS TO FOLLOW

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nasa, space