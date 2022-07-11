'Deepest View of the Universe': NASA Reveals First Full Color Image From James Webb Space Telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)--humanity's largest and most complex space science observatory--is set to release a suite of full color images and data on Tuesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
The "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date" was unveiled at the White House on Monday, several hours ahead of NASA's live TV broadcast on the matter.
The image shows Webb's 'First Deep Field,' also known as galaxy cluster SMACS 0723.
© NASA/Space Telescope Science InstituteNASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail.
