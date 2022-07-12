https://sputniknews.com/20220712/house-jan-6-committee-holds-seventh-hearing-1097223584.html

House Jan 6 Committee Holds Seventh Hearing

House Jan 6 Committee Holds Seventh Hearing

More than 850 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested for alleged crimes committed during the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

Sputnik comes live as the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol Hill events holds a seventh hearing in Washington DC.This committee is expected to focus on connections between groups such as the Proud Boys and Three Percenters who participated in the rally that took place before the unrest.On 6 January 2021, a large group of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest against lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, after the former president claimed the results were invalid because of alleged voter fraud.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

