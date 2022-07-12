House Jan 6 Committee Holds Seventh Hearing

International
Breaking News: Eight Tory Candidates in Race to Succeed Boris Johnson
More than 850 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested for alleged crimes committed during the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. At least 260 people have... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol Hill events holds a seventh hearing in Washington DC.This committee is expected to focus on connections between groups such as the Proud Boys and Three Percenters who participated in the rally that took place before the unrest.On 6 January 2021, a large group of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest against lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, after the former president claimed the results were invalid because of alleged voter fraud.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
17:10 GMT 12.07.2022
More than 850 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested for alleged crimes committed during the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. At least 260 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, and investigations into the incident continue.
Sputnik comes live as the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol Hill events holds a seventh hearing in Washington DC.
This committee is expected to focus on connections between groups such as the Proud Boys and Three Percenters who participated in the rally that took place before the unrest.
On 6 January 2021, a large group of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest against lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, after the former president claimed the results were invalid because of alleged voter fraud.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
