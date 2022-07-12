https://sputniknews.com/20220712/english-football-legend-wayne-rooney-becomes-dc-united-head-coach-1097249241.html

English Football Legend Wayne Rooney Becomes DC United Head Coach

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The former captain of the English national football team, Wayne Rooney, has became a new head coach of the DC United team based in... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

“DC United announced today that Wayne Rooney has been named as the club’s new Head Coach,” the statement said on Tuesday.Rooney was a captain of the DC United team in the 2018 and 2019 football seasons.Rooney needs a requisite visa to be able to work in the United States and until he receives it, interim coach Chad Ashton will will remain in charge of the DC United team.DC United Co-Chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan called Rooney a football legend who has an understanding of the the US Major League Soccer.Rooney made his professional debut in Everton FC in England in 2002 at the age of 16. He was selected to play for the English national team a year later. Rooney has won 16 trophies during his career as a football player.

