https://sputniknews.com/20220712/english-football-legend-wayne-rooney-becomes-dc-united-head-coach-1097249241.html
English Football Legend Wayne Rooney Becomes DC United Head Coach
English Football Legend Wayne Rooney Becomes DC United Head Coach
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The former captain of the English national football team, Wayne Rooney, has became a new head coach of the DC United team based in... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T22:11+0000
2022-07-12T22:11+0000
2022-07-12T22:08+0000
wayne rooney
football
soccer
head coach
washington dc
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083464628_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_4c0d4a014022840b5907f0d5f08c6492.jpg
“DC United announced today that Wayne Rooney has been named as the club’s new Head Coach,” the statement said on Tuesday.Rooney was a captain of the DC United team in the 2018 and 2019 football seasons.Rooney needs a requisite visa to be able to work in the United States and until he receives it, interim coach Chad Ashton will will remain in charge of the DC United team.DC United Co-Chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan called Rooney a football legend who has an understanding of the the US Major League Soccer.Rooney made his professional debut in Everton FC in England in 2002 at the age of 16. He was selected to play for the English national team a year later. Rooney has won 16 trophies during his career as a football player.
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083464628_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a64d50180caebdc9c4336919eb81b91.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
wayne rooney, football, soccer, head coach, washington dc, sport
English Football Legend Wayne Rooney Becomes DC United Head Coach
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The former captain of the English national football team, Wayne Rooney, has became a new head coach of the DC United team based in Washington, where he spent two seasons as a player, the club said in a statement.
“DC United announced today that Wayne Rooney has been named as the club’s new Head Coach,” the statement said on Tuesday.
Rooney was a captain of the DC United team in the 2018 and 2019 football seasons.
Rooney needs a requisite visa to be able to work in the United States and until he receives it, interim coach Chad Ashton will will remain in charge of the DC United team.
DC United Co-Chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan called Rooney a football legend who has an understanding of the the US Major League Soccer.
“The passion he showed while wearing Black-and-Red electrified our city and our club and we are so excited to welcome him back as our Head Coach,” they said.
Rooney made his professional debut in Everton FC in England in 2002 at the age of 16. He was selected to play for the English national team a year later. Rooney has won 16 trophies during his career as a football player.