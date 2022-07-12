International
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/democrats-in-us-senate-introduce-bill-protecting-interstate-travel-for-abortion-1097241351.html
Democrats in US Senate Introduce Bill Protecting Interstate Travel for Abortion
Democrats in US Senate Introduce Bill Protecting Interstate Travel for Abortion
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democrats in the US Senators introduced a bill to protect the women's ability to travel across state lines in the United States to... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T16:02+0000
2022-07-12T16:02+0000
us
roe v. wade
abortion
u.s. supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/02/1096894087_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5d8c4271907f55d706d4da965a0c2d58.jpg
"It shall be unlawful for any person or government to… restrict or in [any] way sanction, hold liable, discriminate against, or otherwise disadvantage any individual from traveling to another state to receive reproductive healthcare," the bill said.The legislation, dubbed Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022, would also protect the ability of entities such as nonprofit organizations to assist individuals in traveling to US states where abortion is permitted, according to the bill text.It would be the responsibility of the US Attorney General to commence civil action against any state or person acting under the color of law in violation of the interstate travel protections, the bill said. The legislation would likewise allow private legal action by individuals, it added.The bill was introduced by US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and co-sponsored by Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal, among others.US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that the House of Representatives will work to pass similar legislation reaffirming the right to travel between US states for the purpose of receiving an abortion, as well as codifying federal protections for abortions after the US Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision and allowed states to decide whether to administer or regulate the procedure.
https://sputniknews.com/20220710/wapo-fact-checker-casts-doubt-on-story-biden-recalled-of-10-year-old-rape-victims-abortion-1097151350.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/02/1096894087_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3d61a978c328cecc2372dc62387843.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, roe v. wade, abortion, u.s. supreme court

Democrats in US Senate Introduce Bill Protecting Interstate Travel for Abortion

16:02 GMT 12.07.2022
© AP Photo / Ross D. FranklinThousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix.
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
© AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democrats in the US Senators introduced a bill to protect the women's ability to travel across state lines in the United States to receive an abortion, according to a copy of the measure released on Tuesday.
"It shall be unlawful for any person or government to… restrict or in [any] way sanction, hold liable, discriminate against, or otherwise disadvantage any individual from traveling to another state to receive reproductive healthcare," the bill said.
The legislation, dubbed Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022, would also protect the ability of entities such as nonprofit organizations to assist individuals in traveling to US states where abortion is permitted, according to the bill text.
US President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2022
WaPo Fact Checker Casts Doubt on Story Biden Recalled of 10-Year-Old Rape Victim's Abortion
10 July, 10:34 GMT
It would be the responsibility of the US Attorney General to commence civil action against any state or person acting under the color of law in violation of the interstate travel protections, the bill said. The legislation would likewise allow private legal action by individuals, it added.
The bill was introduced by US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and co-sponsored by Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal, among others.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that the House of Representatives will work to pass similar legislation reaffirming the right to travel between US states for the purpose of receiving an abortion, as well as codifying federal protections for abortions after the US Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision and allowed states to decide whether to administer or regulate the procedure.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала