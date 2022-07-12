https://sputniknews.com/20220712/damage-control-jill-biden-apologizes-for-unique-as-tacos-remark-about-latinos-1097242356.html

Damage Control: Jill Biden Apologizes for 'Unique as Tacos' Remark About Latinos

In her speech at the annual UnidosUS conference in San Antonio, Jill Biden appeared to suggest that the local Latino community is as unique as tacos. 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, has issued an apology for a rather strange remark she made during her address at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas on Monday.In her speech, the FLOTUS praised UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre who, as she put it, “helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”The apparent comparison of Latinos to “breakfast tacos” elicited a wave of criticism aimed at Jill Biden, with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, for example, stating that they are “not tacos” and that their “heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions.”In response, FLOTUS Press Secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted that the First Lady “apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”The tweet evoked a somewhat mixed reaction, as while some described the move as “class in the face of ridiculous criticism,” there were also those who wondered aloud why it took her so long to respond.

