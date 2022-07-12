International
Breaking News: Eight Tory Candidates in Race to Succeed Boris Johnson
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/damage-control-jill-biden-apologizes-for-unique-as-tacos-remark-about-latinos-1097242356.html
Damage Control: Jill Biden Apologizes for 'Unique as Tacos' Remark About Latinos
Damage Control: Jill Biden Apologizes for 'Unique as Tacos' Remark About Latinos
In her speech at the annual UnidosUS conference in San Antonio, Jill Biden appeared to suggest that the local Latino community is as unique as tacos. 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T17:15+0000
2022-07-12T17:15+0000
jill biden
speech
latinos
apology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081139042_0:205:2913:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8410fb68a1dc29438f43e46d5c088199.jpg
Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, has issued an apology for a rather strange remark she made during her address at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas on Monday.In her speech, the FLOTUS praised UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre who, as she put it, “helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”The apparent comparison of Latinos to “breakfast tacos” elicited a wave of criticism aimed at Jill Biden, with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, for example, stating that they are “not tacos” and that their “heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures &amp; food traditions.”In response, FLOTUS Press Secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted that the First Lady “apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”The tweet evoked a somewhat mixed reaction, as while some described the move as “class in the face of ridiculous criticism,” there were also those who wondered aloud why it took her so long to respond.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081139042_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc9b45cde9b936b9dc983e15a6423b30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jill biden, speech, latinos, apology

Damage Control: Jill Biden Apologizes for 'Unique as Tacos' Remark About Latinos

17:15 GMT 12.07.2022
© AP Photo / Denis PoroyDr. Jill Biden speaks to sailors in front of the USS Ronald Reagan at the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, Calif. Thursday, May 14, 2009.
Dr. Jill Biden speaks to sailors in front of the USS Ronald Reagan at the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, Calif. Thursday, May 14, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
© AP Photo / Denis Poroy
Subscribe
International
India
In her speech at the annual UnidosUS conference in San Antonio, Jill Biden appeared to suggest that the local Latino community is as unique as tacos.
Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, has issued an apology for a rather strange remark she made during her address at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas on Monday.
In her speech, the FLOTUS praised UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre who, as she put it, “helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”
The apparent comparison of Latinos to “breakfast tacos” elicited a wave of criticism aimed at Jill Biden, with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, for example, stating that they are “not tacos” and that their “heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions.”
In response, FLOTUS Press Secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted that the First Lady “apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”
The tweet evoked a somewhat mixed reaction, as while some described the move as “class in the face of ridiculous criticism,” there were also those who wondered aloud why it took her so long to respond.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала