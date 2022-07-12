https://sputniknews.com/20220712/we-are-not-tacos-jill-biden-rebuked-after-saying-latinos-are-as-unique-as-breakfast-tacos-1097208749.html

'We Are Not Tacos': Jill Biden Rebuked After Saying Latinos Are as 'Unique' as 'Breakfast Tacos'

Months before clinching his 2016 presidential win, former US President Donald Trump made a similar head-slap moment when he tweeted out that he was celebrating... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

US first lady Jill Biden landed herself in hot water on Monday after remarking during a public engagement that Latinos were as "unique" as "breakfast tacos," a move that prompted a mass lifting of eyebrows as critics weighed in on the comment.Biden's gasp-inducing remark was made during an address at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas. At the time, the first lady was referring to UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre's work in building the organization.Adding insult to injury, video of the event also showed that Biden put a new spin on the pronunciation of the much-loved bodegas of inner cities, opting to instead mispronounce the word as "bogeda."Within moments, a variety of netizens and Republicans jumped on board to blast Biden for the taco comparison.Christine Pushaw, who serves as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, took to Twitter to note that there would have been a "regime media meltdown" if the comment had been made by a conservative politician.Elsewhere, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) stated that the footage demonstrated why "Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party."The National Association of Hispanic Journalists also chimed in on the development, writing in a statement that the first lady and her communications team should take some time to "better understand the complexities of our people & communities."The White House has not yet addressed the flub. The first lady's misstep comes as the Biden administration continues to lose ground with Latino voters. An April Quinnipiac poll determined that about 26% of Latinos approved of the president's job performance.

