Australian Defense Chief Announces Major Military Buildup in Indo-Pacific

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia will bolster its national security and military footprint in the home region of Indo-Pacific to keep potential adversaries at bay... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

Marles delivered a keynote speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington where he arrived on Monday for his first visit to the United States since assuming office.Australia's new Labor government has committed to ensuring funding for this pathway, Marles said. The defense ministry has commissioned a force posture review for delivery in early 2023 that will determine how best to structure defense assets and personnel and cooperate with the US.He did not specify whom Australia saw as its potential adversaries but the speech made several thinly-veiled references to China. Beijing struck a military pact with the Solomon Islands in April, less than 1,200 miles off Australia’s east coast.The minister said that Australia would invest in increasing the range and lethality of its armed forces to "hold potential adversary forces and infrastructure at risk further from Australia," including by developing longer-range strike weapons, cyber capabilities and area denial systems.

