Australia Urges US to Boost Military Presence to Avoid 'Catastrophic Failure' in Asia-Pacific
Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles on Monday called on the United States to boost its military presence in the region to avoid what he described as "a catastrophic failure of deterrence."Without naming China, the successor of hawkish Peter Dutton in the Albanese government argued that the region is witnessing the biggest military build-up since the end of second World War, raising an alarm about the "development and deployment of new weapons" by the adversary that challenged the West's "military capability edge."The minister said that using force or coercion to advance territorial claims, "as is occurring in the South China Sea," is worrying Australia as China can replicate this in any place in the Indo-Pacific "where borders or sovereignty are disputed."Urging to expand the exercises and operational deployment, the Aussies defense minister said that Canberra would look for more defense cooperation with India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations. On its part, the Aussies Defense Minister vowed to increase the investment to increase the "range and lethality" to make forces capable of "high-intensity war fighting"."This will include capabilities such as longer-range strike weapons, cyber capabilities and area denial systems tailored to a broader range of threats, including preventing coercive or grey-zone activities from escalating into conventional conflict," Marles, who is on his first visit to the US as Defense Minister, explained.Describing AUKUS, a three-nation pact launched last September, as a "game-changer," the Aussies minister said that cooperation between Australia, the UK, and the US is "more than just a capability program for nuclear-powered submarines".The US and its Pacific allies have been trying to bring "like-minded" nations on a platform for months as China expands its outreach in the region. In April, it signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, a Pacific nation that has, so far, complete dependency on Australia for its security needs.The Albanese administration slammed China over the alleged "coercive" economic behavior while claiming to be willing to repair diplomatic ties with Beijing.The bilateral relations ruptured in 2020 after China imposed higher tariffs on Australian exports, including trade barriers for barley, wine, seafood, and coal. Beijing's action has been seen primarily as a response to Canberra's decision to ban Huawei from Australia's 5G network and demand an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
08:48 GMT 12.07.2022
Rishikesh Kumar
The bilateral relationship between Australia and China deteriorated in 2020 over a range of issues, resulting in a significant shift in the defense strategy of Canberra with a massive jump in the annual military budget. The Albanese government has indicated resetting China ties but underlined that it would not compromise "national interests".
Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles on Monday called on the United States to boost its military presence in the region to avoid what he described as "a catastrophic failure of deterrence."
Without naming China, the successor of hawkish Peter Dutton in the Albanese government argued that the region is witnessing the biggest military build-up since the end of second World War, raising an alarm about the "development and deployment of new weapons" by the adversary that challenged the West's "military capability edge."
"It is completely changing the strategic circumstances of the Indo-Pacific, and I think, beyond that, the world…It will need to contribute to a more effective balance of military power, aimed at avoiding a catastrophic failure of deterrence," Marles said while delivering remarks at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
The minister said that using force or coercion to advance territorial claims, "as is occurring in the South China Sea," is worrying Australia as China can replicate this in any place in the Indo-Pacific "where borders or sovereignty are disputed."
Urging to expand the exercises and operational deployment, the Aussies defense minister said that Canberra would look for more defense cooperation with India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations.
"We want to expand exercises and operational deployments in the region, drawing on the success of exercises like TALISMAN SABRE, RIMPAC and MALABAR," he underlined.
On its part, the Aussies Defense Minister vowed to increase the investment to increase the "range and lethality" to make forces capable of "high-intensity war fighting".
"This will include capabilities such as longer-range strike weapons, cyber capabilities and area denial systems tailored to a broader range of threats, including preventing coercive or grey-zone activities from escalating into conventional conflict," Marles, who is on his first visit to the US as Defense Minister, explained.
In this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2022
China Warns Australia to Stop Military Provocations in South China Sea
7 June, 09:40 GMT
Describing AUKUS, a three-nation pact launched last September, as a "game-changer," the Aussies minister said that cooperation between Australia, the UK, and the US is "more than just a capability program for nuclear-powered submarines".
The US and its Pacific allies have been trying to bring "like-minded" nations on a platform for months as China expands its outreach in the region. In April, it signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, a Pacific nation that has, so far, complete dependency on Australia for its security needs.
The Albanese administration slammed China over the alleged "coercive" economic behavior while claiming to be willing to repair diplomatic ties with Beijing.
The bilateral relations ruptured in 2020 after China imposed higher tariffs on Australian exports, including trade barriers for barley, wine, seafood, and coal. Beijing's action has been seen primarily as a response to Canberra's decision to ban Huawei from Australia's 5G network and demand an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
