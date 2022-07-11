https://sputniknews.com/20220711/sri-lankan-parliament-to-pick-new-president-on-july-20-1097201831.html

Sri Lankan Parliament to Pick New President on July 20

Sri Lankan Parliament to Pick New President on July 20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sri Lankan parliament will elect a caretaker president on July 20 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised to step down on Wednesday, speaker... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-11T18:03+0000

2022-07-11T18:03+0000

2022-07-11T18:03+0000

sri lanka

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094906499_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_67f9ef99be7796ddde3be251ad47ed93.jpg

"Nominations for the presidency will be called for on July 19 and a vote will be taken on July 20 to elect a new president," the parliamentary speaker was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror on Monday.Abeywardena said that, under the constitution, the parliament will convene on Friday to be officially notified that the presidency is vacant. The next leader will head an all-party interim government until a new popular vote is held.Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was awaiting the formation of a new government in Sri Lanka and was ready to cooperate with it.The ministry stressed that they hope for a fast normalization of the situation and the adoption of necessary measures to overcome the crisis in the national economy by the new Sri Lankan authorities.Meanwhile, the United Nations voiced support for a smooth transition of government in Sri Lanka and called on "all stakeholders" to engage in dialogue to achieve that goal.The island nation is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its independent history, with protesters blaming lack of food, cash and fuel on years of mismanagement by Rajapaksa and his family.

https://sputniknews.com/20220711/leaders-of-sri-lankan-parties-discuss-formation-of-new-government-reports-say-1097182553.html

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sri lanka