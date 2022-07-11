https://sputniknews.com/20220711/leaders-of-sri-lankan-parties-discuss-formation-of-new-government-reports-say-1097182553.html

Leaders of Sri Lankan Parties Discuss Formation of New Government, Reports Say

Leaders of Sri Lankan Parties Discuss Formation of New Government, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leaders of Sri Lanka's political parties are holding a special meeting in the country's parliament on Monday to discuss the political... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-11T10:53+0000

2022-07-11T10:53+0000

2022-07-11T10:53+0000

sri lanka

gotabaya rajapaksa

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097182301_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b5aafab24dff8fc73c2de52f011a29ae.jpg

The meeting of party leaders chaired by Abeiwardana began at 08:30 GMT, Sri Lankan newspaper Ada Derana reported. Participants are expected to reach "final agreements" on how long the parliament speaker would be at the helm and how soon a unity government can be formed, according to the report.On Monday, Rajapaksa officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of his intention to step down on July 13. Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting of party leaders and parliament to appoint an acting president. Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardana was assigned to become the country's interim leader.Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by massive protests this past weekend, caused by public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of government's fight against economic crisis. Angry crowds tore through barricades surrounding the president's residence, climbed over a fence and took control of the area. The president was evacuated and, according to media reports, possibly left the country by plane. At least 100 people, including police officers and journalists, were injured as a result of the protests, local health workers said.

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sri lanka, gotabaya rajapaksa, protests