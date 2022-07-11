https://sputniknews.com/20220711/india-to-surpass-china-as-the-worlds-most-populous-country-in-2023-un-report-1097177667.html

India to Surpass China as the World's Most Populous Country in 2023: UN Report

Geographically, China is almost three times bigger than India. The latter is approximately 3.2 million sq km, while China is approximately 9.5 million sq km. 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

India is projected to overtake China as the world's most populated country in 2023, according to a report published by the United Nations on World Population Day on Monday.As of today, India's population stands at 1.412 billion, compared to China's 1.426 billion, the report, titled World Population Prospects 2022, prepared by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, states. The report, however, states that globally, the population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, falling under one percent in 2020.In 2030, it is projected to reach around 8.5 billion and then hit 9.7 billion in 2050. The nations contributing the most to these numbers are India, the Philippines and Pakistan together with several African nations: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Tanzania.Further, global life expectancy at birth reached 72.8 years in 2019, an improvement of almost 9 years since 1990. Further reductions in mortality are projected to result in an average global longevity of around 77.2 years in 2050.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

