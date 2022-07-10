https://sputniknews.com/20220710/siemens-says-intending-to-transport-sanctioned-nord-stream-turbine-to-germany-soonest-1097162554.html

Siemens Says Intending to Transport Sanctioned Nord Stream Turbine to Germany Soonest

Siemens Says Intending to Transport Sanctioned Nord Stream Turbine to Germany Soonest

MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Siemens said on Sunday that it was committed to delivering the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany "as quickly as possible," according to... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The political export decision is a necessary and important first step for the delivery of the turbine. Currently, our experts are working intensively on all further formal approvals and logistics… Our goal is to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," the statement was quoted as saying by Reuters.At the same time, the Ukrainian government has denounced Canada's decision, urging the Canadian authorities to recall it and "ensure the integrity of the sanctions regime."Earlier in the day, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced that Ottawa has made a decision to return to Germany the Nord Stream 1 turbine, which Siemens sent to Canada for maintenance and which stranded in the country due to sanctions imposed against Russia.In mid-June, Russia's energy giant Gazprom significantly cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to technical issues at the Portovaya compressor station, where only three gas compressor units were functioning after Germany's Siemens delayed maintenance works. Moscow repeatedly warned that further delays in the maintenance could lead to a total halt of supplying gas flows via the pipeline network to Europe.Ottawa initially refused to send the turbines back citing sanctions against Russia. German Energy Minister Robert Habeck urged Canada to hand over the turbine to Germany instead of Russia to avoid legal issues.

