Magnitude 7.5 Quake Could Trigger 42-Foot Tall Tsunami Wave to Engulf Seattle, Simulation Reveals

Magnitude 7.5 Quake Could Trigger 42-Foot Tall Tsunami Wave to Engulf Seattle, Simulation Reveals

The effects of a possible 7.5-magnitude earthquake on the Seattle Fault were recently depicted in a simulation produced by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), giving locals a peek into the disastrous situation that could unfold.According to the agency's statement, tsunami waves will travel inland to Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park and may reach heights of up to 42 feet (almost 13 meters) at the Seattle Great Wheel. In some areas of the Port of Tacoma, waves can travel up to three miles (4.8 kilometers) inland.According to a news release, the report was created by geologists working for the DNR's Washington Geological Survey branch. According to research, the Seattle area would be reached by 40-foot-tall (12 m) tsunami waves in less than 3 minutes in the event of a magnitude 7.5 earthquake on the Seattle Fault.According to the study, the Seattle area would experience shoreline flooding and alterations as a result of a strong earthquake. According to the news release, the study was "conducted to help local and state emergency managers and planners develop and refine response and preparedness plans for a tsunami in the middle of Washington's largest population center and economic hub.""If you feel an earthquake drop, cover, and hold on, then evacuate to high ground and get as far inland as you can as quickly as possible," the agency advised.

