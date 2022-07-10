https://sputniknews.com/20220710/lib-dems-want-probe-into-claims-bojo-lobbied-for-lover-to-get-city-hall-job-1097157242.html

Lib Dems Want Probe Into Claims BoJo Lobbied for Lover to Get City Hall Job

The UK’s Liberal Democrats have demanded an immediate investigation into claims that outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson lobbied for a young woman to get a City Hall job back in 2008, when he was London mayor.The Sunday Times reported that the woman had argued that Johnson had abused his power at the time to have a sexual relationship with her.“British politics has been repeatedly dragged through the mud in recent weeks. It is utterly depressing that not only has another politician in high office been accused of abusing their power, but that it is now the sitting Prime Minister who faces serious questions,” Cooper added.A Downing Street spokesperson reacted by stating that the claims are not about BoJo’s time as PM and “[there’s] no public interest as I see it; and we don’t talk about his private life.”According to the Sunday Times, BoJo purportedly secured an interview for the woman, who was a young Tory activist in 2008, weeks after meeting her and bringing her back to his parliamentary office. The newspaper claimed that Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse, however, turned her down for the role at the time because he felt that she and Johnson had become too close.The woman, who remains unnamed, ostensibly confronted Johnson in 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, telling BoJo that she felt uncomfortable about the relationship they had. During the meeting, Johnson allegedly said he was “very disappointed” she didn’t secure the job and denied he did anything in an “abnormal” way to help her, adding that you can’t just “machine friends into jobs” in City Hall, according to the Sunday Times.The newspaper claimed that the woman recorded her conversation with Johnson in November 2017 and had now shared it with the news outlet. She reportedly explained that she did so over concerns she wouldn’t be believed, adding that she was “really shaken and upset” about what had happened during her short time together with BoJo.The Sunday Times’ report comes after Johnson announced on Thursday that he was stepping down, but made it clear that he would continue to fulfill the role of the UK’s prime minister until his successor is appointed.Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals, including the “Partygate” row, which revealed that several social gatherings were held at BoJo’s offices throughout 2020 and 2021 in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

